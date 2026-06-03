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Take them home: Ebola centre deal met with fire and brimstone

By Josphat Thiong’o | Jun. 3, 2026
Health workers stand in a new Ebola treatment center during a visit of WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Bunia, northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 31, 2026. [AFP]

The plan to set up an Ebola isolation centre in Kenya has elicited a political firestorm in the country and abroad, even as the Courts on Tuesday ordered the government to lift the lid on its Ebola quarantine deal with the USA.

On a day that opposition leaders drawn from the Mt Kenya region criticised President William Ruto for assenting to the deal that would see American citizens exposed to the deadly Ebola virus isolated at the Laikipia facility, Healthcare officials in the US also warned Congress against adopting a proposed policy to treat Americans exposed to Ebola in Kenya or countries in the European Union.

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