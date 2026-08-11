Tough times for Nairobi county employees as salaries delay

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Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja before the Senate Committee on National Security on July 23, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Nairobi City County Government employees have gone for two months without salaries, forcing some to abscond duties.

On Tuesday, some employees said this has forced them to turn to online credit companies with others claiming that the delay could go up to date 20.

However, in a circular to the employees dated August 10, 2026, signed by Acting County Secretary Godfrey Akumali said the situation was occasioned by delay in the approval of the County Budget by the Treasury.

"The Nairobi City County Government wishes to inform all employees that there is a delay in the payment of July 2026 salaries, occasioned by the delay in the approval and uploading of the County Budget," the circular copied to Governor Johnson Sakaja reads in part

"This has affected the processing and release of funds. Every effort is being made to expedite the necessary processes to facilitate the release of funds and ensure that salaries are paid immediately upon the uploading of the County Budget.”

The county admitted that the delay has thrown the employees and their families into financial hardship.

The problem has also been linked tothe delay by Nairobi County Assembly to pass the budget before July 31.

It was expected by the end of June, the MCAs would have approved the budget before the deadline but the Ward Reps said there were unanswered questions in regards to the document adding that the county executive had been ignoring them.