Police boss arrested after releasing fuel protests suspects

Audio By Vocalize

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at Central Police Station in Nairobi has been arrested after allegedly authorising the release of 64 people arrested during Monday’s fuel protests.

A police report seen by The Standard shows that Chief Inspector Dishen Angoya was arrested by Nairobi police commanders and detained at Lang’ata Police Station.

Police said the officer is being investigated over the release of suspects who had been detained over alleged public order offences linked to the demonstrations. Angoya had served at Central Police Station for about a month.

The arrests followed nationwide protests sparked by a sharp increase in fuel prices announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) in its May review.

Diesel prices rose by Sh46.29 per litre, while petrol increased by Sh16.65.

The hikes triggered demonstrations and a nationwide matatu strike that disrupted transport services across the country yesterday, leaving many commuters stranded.

In several towns, matatus remained parked at bus terminals as drivers and conductors stayed away from work.

By evening, Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen reported that four people had been killed and 30 were injured during the demos with several business looted and vehicles torched in different parts of the country.

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi and Transport CS Davis Chirchir later met matatu owners and operators in efforts to end the strike, but the talks failed to produce a breakthrough.

Following the meeting, EPRA revised diesel prices downward by Sh10, setting the Nairobi retail price at Sh232.86 per litre. Kerosene prices were also adjusted upward to Sh191.38 per litre.

Transport operators, however, rejected the review, saying it did not address their key demand for a bigger reduction in diesel prices.

The protests have entered their second day today.

In a twist of events, the OCS has been rushed to hospital after falling ill while in custody.

He is suspected to have suffered high blood pressure while being detained.