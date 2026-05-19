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Drama at Narok County Assembly as MCAs exchange blows

By George Sayagie | May. 19, 2026
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Chaos erupted earlier today at the Narok County Assembly chambers when members exchanged blow and slaps over the unprocedural resconstution of house leadership positions.

‎The Speaker Davis Dikirr was hurriedly bundled out of the chamber by security officers as female representatives screamed while the dramatic scene unfolded.

‎The public gallery was left in shock as claims emerged that the executive was pushing unprocedural changes to House leadership positions.

‎Among those affected by the unprocedural changes were Deputy Majority Leader Ezekiel Kiprono, Majority Whip Kipsang Mibei, Minority Leader Kisotu Salaash, Minority Whip Francis Kuyioni, and Deputy Minority Leader Daniel Kilerai.

‎Members allied to them termed the move intimidation and interference with the independence of the Assembly.  

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