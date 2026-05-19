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DCI launches manhunt for suspects in viral Thika Road arson video

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 19, 2026
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Vehicle torched along Thika Road during fuel protests. [Courtesy]

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched a manhunt for suspects captured in a viral video showing the torching of a Mazda CX-5 on Thika Road during yesterday’s fuel protests.

The agency said detectives are analysing footage believed to show individuals involved in the incident, which resulted in property damage and endangered lives.

“Detectives are diligently pursuing crucial leads aimed at identifying and apprehending all those involved in this criminal act,” the DCI said in a statement.

The agency has urged members of the public to share any information that could assist investigations, including identifying individuals seen in the footage, at the nearest police station.

The National Police Service reiterated its commitment to public safety, protection of property and ensuring that those who exploit protests for criminal activity are brought to justice.

The video, widely circulated online, shows a vehicle being set ablaze during chaotic scenes that erupted as protesters clashed along the busy highway, leaving motorists stranded.

The protests, triggered by anger over rising fuel prices, also saw cases of looting at supermarkets and eateries.

Nairobi, Naivasha and Nyeri were among the worst-hit areas on Monday, with businesses reporting significant losses following the unrest.

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