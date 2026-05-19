Africa launches negotiators academy to fix bad mining, debt and trade deals

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Africa has launched a new initiative aimed at strengthening the continent’s bargaining power in global negotiations involving mining, debt, trade, climate financing and health procurement.

The initiative, known as the Sankoree Institute of Global Negotiators (SIGN), was unveiled at the Africa School of Governance in Kigali, Rwanda. It is described as the first structured credentialing programme for sovereign negotiators in Africa and the Global South.

SIGN is backed by Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

The programme is a flagship initiative under the Accra Reset Sovereignty Agenda and is being implemented in partnership with the Africa School of Governance and AfroChampions.

According to a statement released to newsrooms, SIGN will train government officials, sector experts and technical advisers involved in negotiating mining concessions, sovereign debt restructurings, trade agreements, technology partnerships, climate finance instruments and health procurement deals.

“SIGN treats negotiation as a profession with its own discipline rather than an incidental skill acquired through on-the-job exposure,” the statement said.

The founders noted that African governments negotiate deals worth hundreds of billions of dollars annually, yet the continent has lacked a dedicated institution to systematically train negotiators at the scale and depth required.

“Multinational counterparties arrive with decades of institutional memory, dedicated deal teams, scenario modelling tools and legal precedent libraries,” the statement added.

“African delegations, by contrast, often rely on individual talent without systematic preparation tools. The consequences have been devastating for Africa.”

The founders cited unfavourable stabilisation clauses in extractive industry contracts, lopsided debt agreements and weak technology transfer provisions among the challenges the institute seeks to address.

How SIGN will work

The programme will feature “Deal Labs” — practical negotiation simulations based on real-world scenarios such as critical minerals agreements, sovereign debt restructuring, energy purchase deals and regional corridor compacts.

Participants will take up both sovereign and counterparty roles during the simulations.

Another component is the “OCTagon Suite”, an AI-enabled intelligence platform designed to provide real-time precedent analysis, scenario modelling and confidential intelligence-sharing during active negotiations.

SIGN will also host a “Case Library” containing African negotiation case studies, including Botswana’s diamond renegotiations, Tanzania’s mining reforms and former President Obasanjo’s role in establishing the Global Fund.

The institute will further offer Associate and Fellow credentials, which will be reviewed every three years through capstone assessments based on live negotiation scenarios.

Training will focus on sectors considered critical to Africa’s sovereignty and development, including critical minerals, sovereign debt, trade policy, climate financing, energy transition, pharmaceuticals, digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence governance.