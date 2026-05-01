Ruto announces 12 per cent pay rise for Kenyan workers

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President William Ruto and COTU boss Francis Atwoli during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced a 12 per cent wage increase for Kenyan workers during the 2026 Labour Day celebrations in Vihiga County.

“In recognition of the sacrifice, resilience and immense contribution of our workers to the growth and stability of our economy, I am pleased to announce a 12 percent increase in general wages and a 15 percent increase in agricultural wages,” Ruto said.

The announcement comes amid the high cost of living and a sluggish economy, according to recently released data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

Workers within the agriculture sector will get a 15 per cent increment. This comes as the Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU-K) request for a 23 per cent wage increment.

Ruto also said the Labour Ministry was in the final stages of preparing instruments for submission to Cabinet in line with the Treaty Making and Ratification Act and other legal requirements.

“I am equally pleased to inform our workers that, following my directive to ratify International Labour Organization Convention No. 189 on Decent Work for Domestic Workers and Convention No. 190 on the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, the National Labour Board has completed the ratification process,” he said.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, earlier in his remarks pleaded with the presdent to honour his pledges made last year, and see to the ratification of the ILO Conventions 189 and 190.

“Mr President, I urge you to ensure the ratification of these two key convention already ratified by other countries,” said Atwoli.

Infrastructure projects

The President also said the government plans to build a Sh250 million modern railway station in Luanda, Vihiga County, as well as a transport logistics hub.

He added that the Standard Gauge Railway and the Rironi-Mau Summit road would be extended to Malaba to unlock the region’s economic potential and deepen Kenya’s links to the East African corridor.

By the end of the year, he said, the government would open tenders for the construction of the Mau Summit-Malaba and Kericho-Kisumu roads.

Education

On education, Ruto said the Kenya Kwanza administration had employed some 120,000 teachers, while 23,000 classrooms and 1,600 laboratories were under construction in underserved and rural areas.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged young Kenyans seeking jobs abroad to use official channels through the Labour Ministry, the National Employment Authority and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs.

He said the government would work with COTUs to ensure Kenyans secure jobs in safe working environments abroad.

“We want you to go and work in a safe, peaceful environment and earn with your security guaranteed,” Mudavadi stated.

He averred that the government regretted the killing of Kenyan youths in Russia and Myanmar, adding that overseas jobs should be pursued through proper channels.

Turning to politics, Mudavadi urged the Luhya community to support Ruto’s re-election bid, saying their interests were secure under his administration. “I am urging you, let us not have any doubt whatsoever. For me, I am sure it is two terms. I want us to be sure it is two terms.”

He also urged more Kenyans to register as voters when the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission opens another mass registration exercise.

“When IEBC comes for a second round of registration, we must increase our numbers so that we speak even louder and more effectively,” said Mudavadi.