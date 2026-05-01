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Vihiga lights up to Labour Day celebrations

By Ronald Kipruto | May. 1, 2026
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Wananchi at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations are taking place. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony.  [Benjamin Sakwa, standard]

Thousands of Kenyans have gathered at Friends School Chavakali High in Vihiga County, as it plays host to this year’s 61st Labour Day celebrations.

The ground is currently charged with local music, rendering the air as locals and national leaders continue to stream in a historic move, hosting the celebrations outside Nairobi for the first time. 

Leaders already present in the chilly, drizzling morning include Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, Cooperative CS Wycliffe Oparanya, COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli, Governors Ken Lusaka (Bungoma), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), and Kakamega's Fernandes Barasa. 

Labour Day, also known as International Workers Day or May Day, is a public holiday that is recognised in various countries worldwide to appreciate the struggle of working individuals. In Kenya, it is celebrated on May 1, but the date varies in different countries.

Senior government officers at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony.  [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

According to the Central Organisations of Trade Unions (COTU-K), this year’s Labour Day theme is "Strengthening Local Production and Protecting Workers' Rights."

For many Kenyans, the day usually has a lot of expectations from the government on this day.

Dignitaries shakes their legs at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations are taking place. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

The celebrations come amid anxiety from workers who have raised concerns over poor pay, double taxation, and shrinking revenues.

Other concerns include salary increment, health and safety of workers, and workers' constitutional rights.

Wananchi at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations are taking place. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony.  [Benjamin Sakwa, standard]

Workers parade at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations are taking place. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

Workers parade at Chavakali high school where Labour Day celebrations are taking place. President William Ruto expected to grace the ceremony. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

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Related Topics

61st Labour Day celebrations Labour Day 2026 Labour Day COTU-K
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