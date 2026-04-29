Heavy rains trigger landslide on Iten-Kabarnet road

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The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the closure of a section of the Iten-Kabarnet Road after heavy rains triggered a landslide.

KeNHA said the landslide occurred near Kolol, blocking the road and disrupting movement along the affected stretch.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) wishes to notify motorists and the public that, due to ongoing heavy rainfall across the country, a landslide has occurred along the Iten-Kabarnet Road near Kolol, blocking the affected section,” the agency said.

The Authority said restoration efforts are underway, with engineers deployed to clear debris and restore traffic flow.

Motorists already on the route have been urged to exercise caution and follow directions from police officers and traffic marshals.

The road closure comes as several parts of the country continue to grapple with flooding caused by persistent rains.

Eldoret

In Eldoret, residents of the affluent Elgon View estate are facing possible evacuation after another wave of flash floods hit the area.

Residents blamed a private developer, alleging that construction waste was dumped on an open field that previously served as a drainage path for rainwater.

“The area has flooded in the last three days. An outlet has been blocked after a private developer allegedly blocked water passage ways,” Ms Onyango said.

She added that the situation had worsened after a sewer line passing through the open field was blocked. The field has since been turned into a dumping site.

Nairobi

In Nairobi, more than 100 homes have been submerged in Kasarani after floods cut off Mwiki Bridge. Rescue efforts are, ongoing, Nairobi North County Commissioner Simon Osumba said, while confirming the incident.

Tana River

In Tana River County, at least 700 households in Abakuyu and Anole villages face possible displacement as water levels continue to rise.

Tana River County Commissioner has urged residents to move to higher ground.