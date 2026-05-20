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Did they have to die? Kin of fuel protests victims demand justice

By David Odongo, Mary Imenza and Benard Lusigi | May. 20, 2026
Derrick Machanje, a 22-year-old student at Sigalagala National Polytechnic, was reportedly shot dead during the Fuel protests in Kakamega town. [Courtesy]

Derrick Machanja joined Sigalagala National Polytechnic with big dreams. He dreamt of securing a job and building a big house for his single mother, Rodah Shatsira.

Those dreams were shattered after he was shot dead by a policeman in the streets of Kakamega during the Monday countrywide protests against high fuel costs.

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Derrick Machanja Fuel Protests Kakamega Protests High Fuel Prices
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