Walking nation: Hustlers pay the price of fuel crisis, transport paralysis

For two days, Kenyans were left stranded as a nationwide matatu strike disrupted daily life for millions who rely on public transport.
With public service vehicles off the roads and bus fares doubled, thousands of Kenyans were forced to walk long distances to work, while others stayed home and lost income.
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