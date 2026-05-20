How to build a good business that others can trust

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Traders at Soko Mjinga Market in Nyeri. [File, Standard]

Trust is one of the most important assets that a business can build. It influences whether customers return, whether suppliers choose to work with you instead of your competitors, and whether larger opportunities come your way.

In reality, trust is built through everyday experiences. It appears in simple questions people ask themselves when dealing with your business: Will this business deliver what it promised? Will it respond when something goes wrong? Can it be relied upon consistently?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then the business grows. If the answer is uncertain, opportunities become limited. Business owners often focus heavily on attracting customers, promoting products, and increasing visibility.

While these are important, visibility alone does not create loyalty. A customer may try your business once because of advertising or price, but they return because they trust the experience they receive.

This means the first step in building trust is understanding how others experience your business. From your view, you may be working hard and dealing with many challenges at the same time.

But your customers, suppliers, and partners experience only how you serve them, not what you are going through.

They judge your business through practical interactions: Did you deliver on time? Was the quality consistent? Did you communicate clearly? Did you honour your commitment?

Over time, these interactions shape the reputation of your business.

One of the strongest drivers of trust is consistency. A business that performs well once creates interest. A business that performs well repeatedly creates confidence.

Customers become comfortable returning because they know what to expect. Suppliers become more supportive because they see predictable service. Partners become more willing to work with you because they believe you will deliver.

Consistency reduces uncertainty, and in business, reduced uncertainty creates trust.

Importantly, consistency does not require expensive systems or large teams. It requires discipline in simple areas. Start with delivery. If you promise a timeline, work hard to meet it. If delays happen, communicate early and clearly. Customers can forgive delays more easily than silence.

Quality is equally important. Customers may not expect perfection all the time, but they do expect reliability. If your product or service changes significantly from one experience to the next, they stop having confidence in your service.

Communication also plays a major role in how trust is formed. Businesses that respond quickly, explain clearly, and follow through on commitments are easier to work with. Even small actions, such as picking up and returning calls, updating customers, or acknowledging problems honestly, shape how people feel about your business.

Technology is now making trust more visible than ever before. Your transactions are recorded. Customer reviews on social media are increasingly public. Payment patterns, delivery histories, and communication habits all contribute to how your business is perceived.

This means trust is no longer built only through personal relationships. It is reinforced by data. If your records show that you deliver consistently, others can see it. If your service delivery is unreliable, that also becomes visible.

Trust also affects the opportunities that come to your business. Customers who trust you are more likely to return and recommend you to others. Suppliers are more willing to offer favourable terms.

Financial institutions become more comfortable engaging with businesses that demonstrate reliable service over time.

In this way, trust not only strengthens relationships but also expands opportunity. The key point is this: trust is not something a business waits to earn. It is something built deliberately through daily behaviour, consistent service, and clear communication.

So, as you think about your business, consider this question carefully: if someone were to experience your business today, what conclusion would they reach? Would they say, “This is a business I can rely on”? Or would they hesitate?

Because in the end, growth is not determined only by what your business offers. It is determined by how consistently you deliver it.

Remember, Technology connects you to opportunity. Trust turns relationships into growth. Networks take your business further than size allows.

-The author writes at the intersection of the trust economy, digital growth, and transformation in emerging markets