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IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests

By Brian Ngugi | May. 20, 2026
Protestors block the Nairobi-Namanga road at Kitengela town during the fuel hike demonstrations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard] 

When the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last month that the economic impact of the Middle East war could trigger “social tensions” and fresh unrest across vulnerable African nations, Kenyan officials played down the risk.

On Monday, thousands took to the streets across the country to prove the Fund right. 

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Fuel Hike Protests Matatu Strike Fuel Protests Middle East War
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