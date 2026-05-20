IMF saw it coming: How global lender predicted Kenya's fuel protests

Protestors block the Nairobi-Namanga road at Kitengela town during the fuel hike demonstrations. [Peterson Githaiga, Standard]
When the International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned last month that the economic impact of the
Middle East war could trigger “social tensions” and fresh unrest across vulnerable African nations, Kenyan officials played down the risk.
On Monday, thousands
took to the streets across the country to prove the Fund right.
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