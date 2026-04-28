Flooding crisis hits Eldoret's Elgon View estate once again

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Residents of the lower Elgon View Estate in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, salvage their properties after their houses were flooded on Monday evening following heavy rains across most of the North Rift region. April 28, 2026. [Peter Ochieng]

Residents of the affluent Elgon View estate in Eldoret are once again staring at evacuation following another wave of flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the North Rift region.

Several palatial houses in the Elgon View Sports Club area remained flooded following torrential rains on Monday night.

The area has been raining since the weekend, sparking floods and the destruction of infrastructure across the region.

Elgon View residents salvage property after Monday floods hit homes in Eldoret.



Video by Peter Ochieng. pic.twitter.com/ELHW11ysxQ — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) April 28, 2026

Residents blamed a private developer's move to dump construction waste in an open area that served as a pathway for rainwater.

Violet Onyango said floods have hit sections of the upmarket suburb for the last three days.

Ms Onyango said the situation was worsened by the blockage of a sewer line that passes the open field, which has been turned into a dumping site by a powerful developer.

“The area has flooded in the last three days. An outlet has been blocked after a private developer allegedly blocked water passage ways,” Ms Onyango said.

As a result of the blockages, Ms Onyango said, rainwater is blending with sewage, exposing residents to waterborne diseases.

“We have not slept since the rains started at 8 pm on Monday because the house was flooded, couches and beddings were soaked in water, and children were traumatised. Houses have been flooded and sewerage systems blocked,” said Ms Onyango.

She alleged that the private developer constructing the building is unknown to neighbours.

Another resident, Harold Diro, said locals will be forced to flee the area if the rains do not subside.

“This is day two of the rains. Should the deluge continue one more day, then we have no option other than to evacuate our families. We had trenches that directed water away from the estate, but they have been blocked. Waste flows back when we flush toilets because the sewer line is blocked,” Mr Diro told The Standard.

He further claimed: “Strangely, the developer is missing and the caretakers claim to know very little about him. The heavy rains caused the collapse of walls in residences, and Busybumbles school led to the near submergence of resting houses for security guards.”

Efforts to reach the developer proved fruitless after the construction caretakers refused to share his details and contact information.

In March, Several houses, including a mansion belonging to senior government officials, were flooded after water overflowed perimeter walls in several sections of the estate.

Elgon View residents and businessmen described the flooding that followed an evening deluge as devastating.