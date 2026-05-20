New twist in the administration of Samuel Wanjiru's estate

Samuel Kamau Wanjiru wins Gold at the Beijing 2008 Olympics in Beijing. [File, Getty Images]

A Nakuru High Court has recalled the administration of the late Olympic marathoner Samuel Wanjiru's multi-million estate, after a woman presented DNA evidence proving she had a son with him.

Judy Wambui had sought orders before Justice Samwel Mohochi to revoke the grant of letters of administration dated August 1, 2017, issued to Terezah Njeri and Margret Muturi.