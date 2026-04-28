Mbijiwe defends the establishment of the Embassy at the Vatican

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Ambassador Nominee to the Vatican, Dr Julius Mbijiwe, before Parliament’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, April 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ambassador Nominee to the Vatican, Dr Julius Mbijiwe, has defended the creation of a new diplomatic mission to the Holy See, telling the National Assembly Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations Committee during his vetting that the country stands to gain more.

Dr Mbijiwe told the committee, chaired by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, that the Vatican has an interest in the Education, Health and Peace Building Initiatives in the country, which he will be lobbying for their expansion if approved by parliament to serve in the position.

Dr Mbijiwe was responding to a question by Gilgil MP Martha Wangare, who sought to know why it was necessary to have an Ambassador based in the Vatican since the country does not have any known commercial benefits to the country and whether there is value for money. Ambassador Nominee to the Vatican, Dr Julius Mbijiwe, before Parliament’s Defence and Foreign Relations Committee, April 27, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

"The Vatican City has many activities going on daily and we need an embassy there. The Catholic Church has been giving hand to Education, Health and Peace Building Initiatives, which is why the government thought it wise to start a new diplomatic mission," said Dr Mbijiwe.

Koech sought to know whether the nominee found it unfair to get a chance to serve as an Ambassador while there are career diplomats who are yet to get such a chance, with a bill currently before the house seeking to have 70 per cent of Ambassadors from career diplomats’ cycles, while 30 per cent of the chances coming from other careers.

Dr Mbijiwe told the committee that he believed it was not fair to lock out any qualified citizen from serving as an Ambassador on the pretext that they are not career diplomats, saying that an individual who has served well in any sector can be a good Ambassador for the country if given a chance.

" The nominee needs to demonstrate to the committee why we should approve his appointment as an Ambassador rather than telling us the Vatican has got many schools and health facilities; he should demonstrate why he should serve in that position if given a chance, " said Koech.

Dr Mbijiwe said that more than 180 countries currently have embassies at the Vatican and that it would be to the benefit of the country to have a diplomatic mission there and that if he gets the privilege to serve as the first Ambassador, he would work hard to improve ties between the two states.

The Nominee told the committee that having served as an Executive Secretary for KUPPET in Meru Central, as a Member of County Assembly in Meru County for two terms and currently as the Chief Staff in Meru County has given him the necessary leadership skills.

Suba North MP Milly Odhiambo sought to know from the Nominee whether, in his opinion, Devolution was working, having served as a former Member of the County Assembly and also serving in the Meru County Government.

“I would like to inform the committee that Devolution has turned around the country for the better since its inception 13 years ago in counties that have made good use of the financial resources allocated to them from the National Treasury over the years, " said Dr Mbijiwe.

The nominee told the committee that he has a net worth of Sh80 million and is married with two children, promising to serve the country with dedication in the new role if given a chance.