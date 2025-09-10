×
In photos: Ruto receives newly-appointed ambassadors

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 10, 2025
Ruto receives newly-appointed ambassadors. [PCS]

President William Ruto, on Wednesday, September 10, received credentials from eight newly-appointed ambassadors at State House, Nairobi.

Those accredited included Algeria’s Farid Ouahid Dahmane, Hungary’s Katalin Nyirati, Norway’s Catherine Moe, and Ukraine’s Yurii Tokar. Others were Mexico’s Gisele Fernândez Ludlow, Egypt’s Hatem Yousri Hosni, Slovenia’s Kristina Radej, and Uzbekistan’s Abdusalom Khatamov.

Ruto assured the diplomats of his administration’s full support and pledged cooperation to deepen relations between Kenya and their respective countries.

“My very best wishes as you take up your responsibilities,” he said.

The envoys, in turn, committed to advancing trade, investment, development partnerships, and warm bilateral ties with Kenya.

Today's ceremony comes a week after President William Ruto accepted credentials of nine other envoys nominated to represent their countries' diplomatic interests in Nairobi.

