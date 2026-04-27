Millie Odhiambo urges ODM leaders to stop attacking Sifuna

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National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo during the distribution of bursary cheques in Mbita town. [James Omoro, Standard]

The National Assembly Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo has warned ODM leaders against attacking Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, saying this will only make him popular.

ODM party is facing internal division resulting from rivalry between the Linda Ground and the Linda Mwananchi factions.

The Linda Ground faction has sustained criticisms against Sifuna and the Linda Mwananchi members.

But Millie now argues that the persistent onslaught only boosts Sifuna’s political profile.

Speaking when she presided over the issuance of the NG-CDF bursary at her office in Mbita Town, Millie urged ODM leaders to avoid rushing into making decisions on issues that may polarise the party.

“I have been in politics for quite a long time and based on my experience, the continued attacks on Sifuna only build him,” Millie said.

The MP revealed that she tried to intervene to save Sifuna from ouster as ODM secretary general but some members victimised her for expressing dissent.

She said the mistreatment had only worked to Sifuna’s advantage.

“I am not saying Sifuna was not a hero but our mistreatment is what has made Sifuna enjoy the heroism today,” Millie said.

The Minority Whip said Sifuna would have left the party on his own volition if he had he not been dragged into the ongoing political drama.

“ODM is my party which I will always defend. Let us focus on strengthening it and one of the mechanisms for doing so is establishing a strong foundation for internal democracy,” she said.

Millie explained that the internal democracy would ensure leaders are chosen in line with the will of the people.