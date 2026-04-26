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Israel appoints first ambassador to Somaliland

By AFP | Apr. 26, 2026
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Somaliland's President Abdirahman Abdullahi Mohamed (right) during a press conference with Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa. [AFP]

Israel has appointed its first ambassador to Somaliland, months after formally recognising the breakaway region in the Horn of Africa, the foreign ministry said Sunday.

In December, Israel became the first country to recognise the independence of Somaliland since it declared its autonomy from Somalia in 1991 following a civil war.

Michael Lotem, currently serving as a roving economic ambassador to Africa, will be Israel's envoy to Somaliland, the ministry said.

Lotem previously served as ambassador to Kenya, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

His appointment follows the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides in December 2025, and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar's visit to Somaliland in January this year.

In February, Somaliland announced the appointment of Mohamed Hagi as it ambassador to Israel.

Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army, but has struggled to win international recognition, amid concerns in many capitals that this would provoke Somalia and encourage other separatist movements in Africa.

Saar's visit to Somaliland drew condemnation from Somalia, which described it as an "unauthorised incursion".

The Israeli foreign minister arrived in Somaliland in a high-profile visit, condemned by Somalia as an "unauthorised incursion", after Israel recognised the breakaway region in the Horn of Africa.

Israel announced in December it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic since it declared independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army, but has struggled to win international recognition, amid fears of provoking Somalia and encouraging other separatist movements in Africa.

Israeli Foreign Minister, whose delegation was welcomed at the airport by senior government officials, said recognising Somaliland had been "the moral thing to do".

Somaliland President Abdirahman Abdullahi Mohamed praised Israel's "courageous" decision, and said it would open up economic and development opportunities.

"It promotes the strategic interest partnership of the two countries," he said in a joint press conference.  

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Somaliland Israel's Ambassador To Somaliland Foreign Minister Gideon Saar President Abdirahman Mohamed
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