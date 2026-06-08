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Tears or triumph: All eyes on court as Gachagua, Kindiki face final verdict

By Kamau Muthoni | Jun. 8, 2026

DP Kithure Kindiki with Rigathi Gachagua before he was impeached as the Deputy President. [File, Standard]

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua or his successor, Kithure Kindiki, will today walk away with tears of joy or tears of loss, as the court seals either’s fate or grants them a fortune. Following a calamitous fallout with President William Ruto, Gachagua was hounded out of office by Members of Parliament, who accused him of tribalism over his shareholder politics and of undermining persons in authority, including Justice Esther Maina, whom he accused of illegally ordering the forfeiture of his Sh200 million.

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