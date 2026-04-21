Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

MP proposes faster, mid-term fuel price reviews in crises

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 21, 2026

Rongo MP, Paul Abuor addresses the media at Parliament on April 20, 2026, on proposed fuel price reforms for emergencies. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

A new proposal to amend the Petroleum Act 2019 has been put across to allow for mid-cycle review of fuel prices, especially in emergency pricing periods where global disruptions occur.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Fuel Price Review Petroleum Act Amendment MP Paul Abuor Epra Fuel Prices
.

Latest Stories

The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
The golden age of pork is nigh and unstoppable
Xn Iraki
By XN Iraki
17 mins ago
GSU coach Tarus ponders how to disperse rivals at continental event
Volleyball and Handball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
49 mins ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
National
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
By Josphat Thiongó 1 hr ago
Playing clever: Murkomen points finger at political class, Judiciary over proliferation of goons
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
By Ndungu Gachane 1 hr ago
No one claims credit for 'flopped' Gen Z, opposition-backed protests
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
By Mercy Kahenda 1 hr ago
Teachers cry foul over Mwalimu Cover, which they claim they never understood
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
By Irene Githinji 1 hr ago
Parliament summons ex-NCIC bosses over Sh132m audit queries
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved