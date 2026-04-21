MP proposes faster, mid-term fuel price reviews in crises

A new proposal to amend the Petroleum Act 2019 has been put across to allow for mid-cycle review of fuel prices, especially in emergency pricing periods where global disruptions occur.
Follow The Standard on
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading →
🔥 Easter Sale Ends Tonight!
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off monthly and annual plans. Offer ends in…
0Days
00Hours
00Mins
00Secs
What you get
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimised reading
- Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M
-
PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments
Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902