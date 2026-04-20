Broad-based lies: Increased fuel prices expose Mbadi, Wandayi's double speak

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi and Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi now find themselves under public scrutiny following the significant surge in fuel prices- a move that has cemented the Government’s culture of double speak and elicited motorists fury.
Just days after the duo categorically stated that the government had secured sufficient stocks and put in place mechanisms to protect consumers from the global energy crisis, Kenyans on April 15, 2026, woke up to higher pump prices, in a development that has since seen them accuse the CSs of knowingly lying to Kenyans and peddling false hope to a financially strained public.
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