Hate speech crackdown: Haji goes after "Lamu County Politics" Facebook account

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has directed police boss Hillary Mutyambai to investigate a Facebook account going by “Lamu County Politics Unlimited Group.”

Haji, in a statement Friday, said the account, run by different people, is synonymous with publishing incitement content.

“The aforementioned people have published content that may incite feelings of contempt, hatred, hostility, violence and discrimination towards certain ethnic groups, which is contrary to Article 33(2) of the Kenya Constitution, Section 62(1) of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and Sections 22 and 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, 2018,” he stated.

Those implicated and said to use pseudonyms include Catherine Dylan, Cyte Maina, Muthoni Martha, Lucy Peter, Antony Mambo, Njeri Mwaniki, Frank Mwangi, Josh Mhumble, Alphaken Madiba, Paul Keta Sikujua, David Brighton, and Ndirangu Kenn.

Haji now wants Mutyambai to begin an immediate probe into the alleged publications and file a report within 30 days.

This forms the latest group to come under fire for incitement and hate speech allegations. Just this week, some politicians and citizens are now under Haji’s radar over inflammatory remarks.

The DPP also directed Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot and Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyanka be probed.

