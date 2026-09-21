2027: Ruto urges Kenyans not to elect 'a fool' as president

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President William Ruto. [PCS]

President William Ruto has urged the country not to elect ‘’a fool’’ as president for the sake of development and growth of the country.

The president said that for a country to succeed, it must have a good leader, begging the electorate not to vote for ‘a fool’ ahead of next year’s elections.

‘’I am very confident about the future of our country; we will succeed. The one mistake we must never do is to elect a fool to be a president tafathli, nawaomba kwa unyenyekevu because the difference between us succeeding and failing is leadership,’’ said President Ruto.

‘’If we do not have the right leadership, tutakwama,’’ he said in Said in New York when he met Kenyans living abroad, and he attended the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

He also hit out at his critics and the opposition at large, challenging them to offer tangible solutions to the challenges facing the country.

“If you hear anybody pretending to be a leader in Kenya and saying the thing they want to do is to abolish affordable housing or SHA, just know that you are looking at a fool,” he said.

“I said without fear of any contradiction that one is an idiot,” he added.

He said the initiatives are for the betterment of the country, saying the government cannot let go of the 1 million people already working in the affordable housing.

“Let us compete on ideas that take the country forward. Sometimes I wonder whether I have competitors or just haters; I hear them say Ruto must go and one term.”

The President left for New York on Saturday, where he is also expected to push the Africa-financing–Africa agenda, investments, and Artificial Intelligence in his address, the State House spokesperson noted.

On Monday, September 21, during a meeting with Kenyans in the US, the president unveiled the Diaspora Impact Platform aimed at deepening ties, unlock opportunities for investment and national development.