The Bomas question: Where is the Sh45 billion contract?

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano grilled for not appearing for some of the committee oversight meeting invitations on September 17, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The 45 billion Bomas International Convention Centre (BICC) project has hit a fresh storm after it emerged that the Ministry of Tourism, which owns the project and oversees its funding, does not hold the construction contract. Instead, the Ministry of Defence holds the key procurement and contracting documents, as it was delegated responsibility for implementing the project.

The disclosure at the Senate has raised questions over who is ultimately responsible for the Sh45.1 billion project, whose cost has risen from an initial Sh31.7 billion, and why the ministry funding and overseeing the flagship facility does not have immediate custody of its principal contractual documents.