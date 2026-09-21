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Ruto's promises, performance and missteps four years on

By Josphat Thiong’o | Sep. 21, 2026
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President Ruto had publicly committed in May 2025 to have the national government settle the Sh700 million debt but has not honoured the promise.[PCS]

When President William Ruto took over the reins of power in August 2022, his administration promised a myriad of solutions to the problems afflicting Kenyans.

Having campaigned on a promise to give politics and economics of the past a wide berth, the Kenya Kwanza administration promised a turnaround of Kenya’s economic fortunes, creation of jobs, universal Healthcare, affordable housing, and an agricultural transformation within its first term in office. It also swore to uphold the constitution in the execution of its mandate.

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