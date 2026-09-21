Azimio rebrands as Ukombozi Alliance ahead of 2027 elections

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a church service at Mashururu Grounud Kajiaido on September 19, 2026. [Courtesy]

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has rebranded as the Ukombozi Alliance, marking a new phase in the opposition’s efforts to reorganise ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced the change on Monday, September 21, saying the decision had been reached unanimously by parties within the coalition. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta will chair the rebranded alliance.

“After today, even this podium will change because the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has this day, September 21, 2026, unanimously agreed to rebrand and change the name to Ukombozi Alliance,” Kalonzo said.

The announcement comes as opposition parties intensify consultations on how to consolidate their political forces ahead of the 2027 elections. Azimio had already resolved to reorganise its structures and undertake a comprehensive rebranding as it sought to expand its engagement with other opposition groups.

Kalonzo said Uhuru would convene a Jubilee Party meeting on Tuesday to make decisions necessary for the transition and communicate them to the new alliance.

“Let the country know that we are on the move. The coalition chair is Uhuru Kenyatta, and tomorrow, he is convening a Jubilee Party meeting to make the necessary decisions, which will be communicated to the Ukombozi Alliance,” he said.

The Wiper leader said the coalition would then take the necessary steps to formally effect the change, including communicating the handover of the chairmanship to the Registrar of Political Parties.

The rebranding follows a recent High Court decision concerning the political roles of retired presidents. Uhuru has agreed to relinquish his position as Jubilee Party leader following the judgment, while Kalonzo has maintained that the ruling does not prevent the former President from participating in political activities.

The change also comes against the backdrop of renewed efforts to bring together different opposition formations. Kalonzo said the opposition would seek to minimise divisions and maintain a common political course ahead of the elections.

“We will do everything possible to limit divisions among opposition leaders, including addressing the Linda Mwananchi issue at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties,” he said.

Siaya Governor James Orengo, who has joined the emerging formation, said the opposition had completed extensive consultations and was now focused on translating its plans into a coordinated political campaign.

“There have been wide consultations within the opposition, and the target and destination are now set. All that remains is to hit the target,” Orengo said.