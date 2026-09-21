When the lawyers bow too low, justice suffers

There is a strange animal in the East African legal jungle: the advocate who enters court standing upright, bends at the waist, lowers the voice, swallows the argument, apologises for breathing too loudly and then walks out wondering why he was treated like a pupil sent to the headteacher for leaving his shirt untucked.

Premium Article Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week. Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us. 🔥 Flash Sale ! Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in… 0 Days 00 Hours 00 Mins 00 Secs Continue Reading → What you get Unlimited access to all premium content

Ad-free browsing experience

Mobile-optimised reading

Weekly newsletters & digests Pay via M - PESA VISA Airtel Money Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902 Already a subscriber? Log in to continue