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Bhang hidden in bread lands woman in police custody

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 21, 2026
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Officer at the station inspected the contents of the unsealed package before stumbling on the bhang. [DCI]

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after attempting to smuggle twelve rolls of bhang while visiting her lover who was in custody.

Bernice Achieng’ arrived at the Buruburu Police Station with an unsealed loaf of bread, raising suspicions among officers on duty.

However, the unsealed package raised suspicion, prompting officers to inspect its contents. A search of the loaf led to the discovery of five rolls of bhang and a matchbox concealed inside the bread.

"Officers then searched Achieng and recovered another seven rolls of bhang from the pocket of her jacket, bringing the total number of rolls recovered to 12," the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reported.

Achieng was arrested and remained in police custody as the exhibits were secured. She is expected to be arraigned in court.

Elsewhere in Thika, police arrested a suspected drug peddler after a high-speed motorcycle chase through Kairi, Thika West, ended in a crash.

Police said the suspect, identified as John Mwangi, alias “Bombay”, was riding a motorcycle with a female passenger when the two encountered a police roadblock.

The rider allegedly accelerated in an attempt to evade the officers but lost control of the motorcycle near Ree Supermarket after hitting a speed bump. The motorcycle crashed, allowing the female passenger to escape into the crowd.

Mwangi was arrested at the scene, and a search of his luggage led to the recovery of 300 rolls of bhang. Police also recovered another three kilogrammes of bhang wrapped in yellow polythene and strapped to the motorcycle seat.

Mwangi was taken to Kimuchu Police Station, where he was being processed pending arraignment.

"The female passenger remained at large," police stated.

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