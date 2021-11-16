× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Prosecution lines up key witnesses as murder trial of Kenyan in US starts

NATIONAL
By Julius Chepkwony | November 16th 2021
Bill Kipkorir Chemirmir, a Kenyan man facing 17 murder charges in the US. [Courtesy]

The trial of a Kenyan accused of killing the elderly in the US started on Monday at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas.

The prosecution led by prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin told jurors that the case against Billy Chemirmir was about stalking, smothering and stealing.

Chemirmir is facing 18 counts of capital murder. On Monday, the trial for the murder of Lu Thi Harris, 81, started before Judge Raquel ‘Rocky’ Jones. According to the prosecutor, Chemirmir, on March 20, 2018, in the county of Dallas State of Texas, illegally and unlawfully caused the death of Lu Thi Harris by smothering her with a pillow. He is also accused of stealing.

Chemirmir appeared in court donned in a black suit, striped tie, glasses and a mask. Once in a while, he would scribble notes as the prosecution presented its case.

For close to eight hours, WFAA Channel 8 streamed the proceedings live. At some point, the court took breaks.

KEEP READING

 Prosecution fails to link suspect in murder of inmate to weapon

 Man who killed his wife sentenced to 40 years in prison

 Jewelry box, keys produced in Kenyan's US murder trial

 Ibrahim Rotich: I didn’t kill Agnes Tirop

“This a case of stalking, smothering and stealing. I will tell you about it, and you (jurors) will hear where we are heading in the next four days,” said prosecutor Fitzmartin.

The prosecutor told the defence that it would have a difficult task in defending the case. Fitzmartin said they would have to prove to the court that Chemirmir caused the death of Lu Thi Harris by smothering her. He said the prosecution would be presenting three facts in the case.

The prosecution said Chemirmir and Lu Thi Harris, on March 20, 2018, at around 3:27 pm are captured by a CCTV camera at Walmart. “They walk out together. He followers her. At 5:50 pm, police arrest him while he was throwing some items belonging to Harris,” Fitzmartin said.

He said two different doctors would present evidence in court to prove that Harris was smothered. Fitzmartin told the court that the day before Harris met her death, Chemirmir had allegedly attempted to kill Mary Bartel, 91.

The court heard that on March 19, Chemirmir went to Bartel’s apartment in Plano and ordered her to go back to her bedroom. He then put a pillow on her face and tried to smother her, but she survived. Though she passed on later, her pre-recorded video testimony was played in court.

“On March 19, Chemirmir is selling a unique ring to some individuals that came from the hand of Bartel. We will follow that investigation throughout that day leading to the arrest of Chemirmir and the recovery of Mrs Harris property,” said the prosecutor.

He said they got to Mrs Harris house and found her dead. Witnesses Karen (Plano 911 Dispatcher), Steven Tuck (firefighter and paramedic), Officer Jamaal Kemp (Plano Police Department) and others appeared before Judge Raquel.

Tuck told the court that Bartel was unconscious when they arrived at her home. The firefighter said they found Bartel lying in an unusual position. And when she regained consciousness, she told them how a man tried to smother her.  

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Murder Mystery: FBI joins investigations into the disappearance & murder of Bashir Mohammed

Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death

Nyeri Murder Probe: Nyeri tycoon accused of killing his own son over domestic quarrel between them

Five students from Itierio Girls Secondary charged with attempting to burn dormitory
The five were brought before Kisii Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai accused of jointly attempting to set on fire the Elgon Dormitory.
Ministry finally allows interschool games in boarding schools
?Respite for students after ministry allows games.

MOST READ

Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth
Uhuru signs law locking out ‘mpango wa kandos’ from dead lovers’ wealth

NATIONAL

By Brian Okoth

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured

By Philip Muasya | 1 hour ago

Convicted terrorists who escaped from Kamiti captured
Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge

By Mireri Junior | 1 hour ago

Kaluma: No slay queen hurt me, new law therefore isn’t revenge
Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward

By Winfrey Owino | 2 hours ago

Sonko leaks: Chief Justice Koome says JSC to discuss way forward
DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

By Kamau Muthoni | 2 hours ago

DCI boss Kinoti jailed for 4 months, asked to take self to prison

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC