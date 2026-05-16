Lamu county among finalists for global peace prize

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Lamu County has been named among five global finalists for the 2026 United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG) Peace Prize, placing the coastal region on an international stage for its community-based peacebuilding model.

The county is competing alongside finalists from Ecuador, Indonesia, Brazil and South Sudan in a global award recognising local governments advancing peace, inclusion and social cohesion.

The nomination is based on Lamu’s initiative titled Breaking the Wall of Peace Fragility in Chaotic Zones, an Integrated County-Led Public Service Model, which links peacebuilding with disaster management and public service delivery.

Lamu governor Issa Timamy said the recognition reflects a long-term commitment to community-driven peace efforts.

“This recognition belongs to the people of Lamu who have consistently chosen dialogue, unity, and resilience over division. We have shown that local governments can become the frontline of sustainable peace when communities are placed at the centre of governance,” he said.

Chief officer Public Service Management Khadija Fumo said the model was designed to embed peacebuilding into government systems rather than treat it as a standalone intervention.

“Peacebuilding only works when it is part of planning and decision-making,” she said.

The Director Disaster Management, Shee Kupi Shee said the framework responds to overlapping risks affecting the county.

“We are dealing with climate shocks, displacement and insecurity at the same time. Early warning systems help ensure these challenges do not escalate into violence,’’ he said.

The model uses community structures and dialogue platforms to detect tensions early and involve youth, women, refugees and border communities in prevention efforts.

Lamu will present the initiative at the UCLG World Congress in Tangier in June 2026, where finalists will pitch before a global jury.

The county is also competing for a Sh 2.5 million award to expand the programme across wards and strengthen local peace systems.

The UCLG Peace Prize recognises local governments developing practical solutions to conflict prevention and social cohesion worldwide.