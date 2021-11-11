× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Bill Kipkorir Chemirmir: Trial of Kenyan accused of killing 17 elderly women in the US begins

NATIONAL
By Julius Chepkwony | November 11th 2021
Bill Kipkorir Chemirmir, a Kenyan man facing 17 murder charges in the US. [Courtesy]

The murder trial of a Kenyan man suspected of smothering elderly women in North Texas retirement homes and robbing them begins on November 12.

Billy Chemirmir, 48, from Eldama Ravine, Baringo County, has been indicted on 18 counts of capital offence while posing as an employee at a retirement community in Dallas.

According to Dallas Morning News, police records, medical examiner reports and civil suits linked Chemirmir to 24 deaths between 2016 and 2018.

Police and prosecutors, as quoted by Dallas Morning News, said the man often posed as a maintenance worker, who said he was checking for leaky pipes. And once inside their apartments, he would smother victims with a pillow before stealing jewellery, cash, and other valuables.

The first case against Chemirmir stems from an 81-year-old woman who was killed in March 2018 at her Far North Dallas home.

KEEP READING

 19-year-old man to serve 40 years for defiling two-year-old girl

 Student gets 30 years for killing Catholic priest lover

 Reduced crime boosts Maragua town's recovery

 Officer denies killing lawyer and his client

During the same period, Chemirmir is also accused of attempting to kill a 90-year-old woman from Plano.

“After police identified Chemirmir as a suspect in the attempted murder of a 90-year-old Plano woman, they waited at his apartment complex in Far North Dallas. When he arrived home, police saw him toss something in a dumpster before arresting him,” read a post by the Dallas Morning News.

A Plano officer then went to the dumpster and found a jewellery box. Inside the jewellery box was the name, Lu Thi Harris.

“Dallas police went to Harris’ home about five miles away. They found her body in the bedroom, and a pillow nearby smeared with lipstick,” the publication noted.

Chemirmir was charged with capital murder in Harris’ killing the next day.

Dallas Morning News reported that depending on the outcome of this first trial, Chemirmir could also be tried for the death of Mary Brooks. She was killed in January 2018 in Richardson. The prosecutors say the rest of the Dallas County cases will likely be dismissed.

A dozen jurors and two alternates were chosen on Wednesday for the capital murder trial. 14 people were chosen from a pool of 112 people to hear testimony at the Frank Crowley Courts Building near downtown Dallas, according to the publication.

Judge Raquel “Rocky” Jones, as per the publication, said she asked all potential jurors if they’d seen news stories about anyone involved in the case, including Chemirmir and the attorneys on both sides, and if they’d be able to put that information aside while considering the evidence presented.

Among the material that some potential jurors said they had read was news that Chemirmir’s defence attorney Phillip Hayes was arrested Friday on a prostitution charge in East Texas.

“Hayes declined to comment on the charge but said he didn’t think it would impact Chemirmir’s case. Jones also said she didn’t expect it to impact next week’s trial,” read a publication by the Dallas Morning News.

The publication reported that Hayes did not participate in jury selection for Chemirmir’s trial, but other lawyers on his legal team were at the courthouse to help select the jury.

At a glance

-In Dallas County, Chemirmir is charged with 13 counts of capital murder

-In Collin County, he faces five charges of capital murder and two attempted.

-Chemirmir was arrested in March 2018

-His victims are aged between 70 and 91 years

-He was arrested after Lu Thi Harris, 81, was found dead in her Dallas Home.

- Lu Thi Harris was allegedly found dead with a pillow near her and her make-up smeared on it.

[email protected]    

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Murder Mystery: FBI joins investigations into the disappearance & murder of Bashir Mohammed

Police detain a couple and their son for allegedly beating their 15-year-old daughter to death

Haki Africa urges Gov't to declare sexual and gender-based violence a national disaster in Kenya

Women empowered through vocational courses
Chelule said the groups are hardest hit whenever there is chaos or any calamities in the country.
Be orderly while receiving my Sh2m donation, Ruto tells Homa Bay residents
The deputy president made the remarks in Homa Bay Town, where he took his presidential campaign on the third and final day of his Nyanza tour.

MOST READ

Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black
Man tells court how he was denied hotel entry for being black

NAIROBI

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Nick Mwendwa and team removed from FKF

By Brian Okoth | 1 hour ago

Nick Mwendwa and team removed from FKF
MPs support law doing away with clearance certificates for job seekers

By Betty Njeru | 3 hours ago

MPs support law doing away with clearance certificates for job seekers
IEBC rejects nomination rules submitted by all parties

By Winfrey Owino | 5 hours ago

IEBC rejects nomination rules submitted by all parties
Murder suspects’ lawyer claims Belgian Dysseleer Mireille is alive

By Paul Ogemba | 7 hours ago

Murder suspects’ lawyer claims Belgian Dysseleer Mireille is alive

;
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC