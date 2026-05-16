This is how you can reduce fuel prices, Nyoro advises gov't

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro addresses journalists at his office in KICC on May 15, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has proposed several measures that, if approved by Parliament, could see prices drop below Sh190.

“I am proposing that we reduce by four shillings and reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) further from the current 8 per cent to zero. In the short term, we must exempt fuel products from VAT,” Nyoro said.