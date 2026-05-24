Businesswoman goes missing after taking a morning walk

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Businesswoman Regina Wamuyu, who went missing on April 30, 2026. [Courtesy]

It has been almost a month since Regina Wamuyu went missing, and efforts to trace her have borne no fruit.

The family has contacted relatives, visited police stations, hospitals and morgues in a desperate search for the 54-year-old woman.

The mother of one left her Mebley residence in Ruiru, Kiambu County, on April 30, 2026, and since then her whereabouts remain unknown.

She lives with her son, Trevor Mwai. On the day Wamuyu disappeared, she left a note informing her son that she had left for a walk. That was about 5.30 am.

This was not unusual for the businesswoman with an interest in the construction sector. Wamuyu had done this several times – it was a routine that whenever she stepped out the house, she would leave behind a note, briefly stating the nature of her errand.

When Mwai, 21, woke up and found the note, nothing seemed unusual, though Wamuyu had left behind her mobile phone. He knew his mother would be back soon after her usual workout.

He waited for hours, but realised something was amiss when his mother failed to return as darkness fell.

Alarmed, Mwai informed relatives who resolved to file a missing person report at Mebley Police Station, under OB 12/30/04/26.

The family is in anguish, worried that something bad might have happened to her, and wants the public to assist in the search.

“She has never been seen since then. We have searched all possible hospitals and morgues to no avail. It is a mystery, and now we really worried about her safety. We are appealing for information that might enable us to find her,” said her brother, David Githaiga.