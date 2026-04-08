Goons assault rights defender, harass journalists and disrupt press conference

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Former Bunge la Mwananchi President Francis Awino attacked by goons after holding a presser in Milimani, Nairobi. [File Courtesy]

A human rights defender, Francis Awino, on Tuesday suffered assault by goons believed to have been hired by a senior government official.

The goons also harassed journalists, chased them away from a press conference organised in the morning hours by the defender, disrupting the event.

The press conference had been called to push for the resignation of Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi and his Trade counterpart Lee Kinyanjui had been interrupted by goons.

It had been organised by Mtetezi, a grassroots economic justice movement, over the importation of substandard fuel in the country, which was to happen at Chester House in the Central Business District (CBD) from 10:30 am.

"Which Wandayi do you want to resign? We have no problem with the media, but close your cameras and go," they said as they hurried journalists to be out of the building.

A journalist who witnessed the event narrated to The Standard how the event unfolded on the fourth floor near the swimming pool.

“We arrived at the venue on the fourth floor of the building near the swimming pool at exactly 10:30, found seats prepared and other media houses, mostly online bloggers and quacks, already arrived and seated,” said the journalist who requested anonymity.

He added: “Since we didn’t find the event organisers, we decided to wait for about an hour, only to be ambushed by goons after half an hour. The goons, some hooded, ordered us to close the cameras and move out. Some started harassing us as we closed the cameras, some hitting us behind as we walked towards the stairs, but luckily, they did not rob us, but led us out of the building.”

The incident happened as security guards of the building watched, wondering what had happened, even as journalists feared filming the goons for fear of losing their equipment.

Awino blamed CS Wandayi for using goons to disrupt the press conference.

“I know he (Wandayi) is the one behind all this, even our own camera, I am told, has been taken away. We shall ensure that he resigns. Let me look for an alternative venue, then call you back to inform you of the new venue,” said Awino on the phone before quickly hanging up.

Awino, who is the former President of Bunge La Mwananchi, held a press conference, which later resulted in more injuries to him by the same goons.

Pictures and videos of Awino with a bloody face emerged on social media, showing how the goons unleashed terror on him.

“They met me at Nation Centre, accosted me and pushed me into the backyard and assaulted me on the head,” said Awino.

He was calling for CSs Wandayi and Lee Kinyanjui to resign over the fuel import scandal that has seen Petroleum Principal Secretary Mohamed Liban, Kenya Pipeline Company(KPC) managing director Joe Sang, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority(EPRA) director general Daniel Kiptoo and Petroleum Deputy Director Joseph Wafula arrested on Thursday last week.

The PS was released immediately on medical grounds, while Sang and Kiptoo spent Friday and Saturday in different cells and were later released on Monday, 6, on bond.

Liban, Sang and Kiptoo were to be presented to the court today, but that did not happen.

The four were arrested over manipulated data on in-country fuel stocks.

Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale is among politicians who have demanded the arrest of Wandayi, resignation or his impeachment.

Eldoret-based human rights activist Kimutai Kirui and North Rift chairperson of the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) Abubakar Bini have called upon CS Wandayi to resign and also face the law over the scandal.

On Sunday, 6, the CS assured the public that the country has adequate petroleum stocks to meet current demand and that the G-to-G fuel procurement framework remains stable.

"We wish to appeal to the public to be patient and allow the relevant government agencies to undertake independent and professional investigations into the matters in question conclusively," said Wandayi in a statement.