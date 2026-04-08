Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite

Motorists and motorcycle operators in Naivasha queue at New NNUS petrol station seeking fuel following an acute shortage in and around the lakeside town. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The government has directed One Petroleum, the company behind the importation of the 60,000 metric tonnes of fuel, away from the government to government (G-2-G) arrangement, to exit the cargo out of the country as soon as possible.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has also asked oil marketing companies that had been invoiced for the same cargo by One Petroleum not to honour the payments.