Study: Second-hand smoking on the rise in Africa

2.71 billion people worldwide were exposed to second-hand smoke in 2023.[Courtesy]

You do not have to light a cigarette to inhale its smoke. Sitting beside a smoker, sharing a room with someone who smokes or growing up in a household where tobacco is used can expose you to the same toxic smoke, even when you have never touched a cigarette yourself.

A new study published in The Lancet Public Health shows just how widespread that invisible exposure remains. The Global Burden of Disease Study 2023 analysed second-hand smoke exposure and its health effects across 204 countries and territories between 1990 and 2023, using data on different age groups and sexes.

Researchers estimated exposure to combustible tobacco smoke at home and in workplaces among non-smokers and occasional smokers, then assessed its contribution to nine health outcomes.