Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak

Whenever Anne Nyaga was around her mother, she instantly transformed into “a favourite daughter”. Favourite because she was the only girl: what else could she be?
Their relationship was special. In her mother she had found a feminine light that offered her guidance; from childhood, through adolescence, into teenage, and beyond adulthood.
“We were so, so, so close. There was nothing I did without seeking her opinion,” she says.
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