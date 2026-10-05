Ovarian cancer fight: Three years between hope and heartbreak

Anne and her father at her mother's funeral, held at the family's farm in Mbeere [Courtesy]

Whenever Anne Nyaga was around her mother, she instantly transformed into “a favourite daughter”. Favourite because she was the only girl: what else could she be?

Their relationship was special. In her mother she had found a feminine light that offered her guidance; from childhood, through adolescence, into teenage, and beyond adulthood.

“We were so, so, so close. There was nothing I did without seeking her opinion,” she says.