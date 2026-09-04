Data you can't see is care you can't give

Healthcare leadership in Africa now faces a defining test: whether we can turn the data already being generated across facilities, insurers, laboratories, pharmacies and public programmes into better decisions for patients. Every consultation, claim, prescription and referral tell part of the story.
Too often, those stories remain locked in separate systems. When leaders cannot see the full picture, resources are wasted, accountability weakens and care suffers.
Facts First
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