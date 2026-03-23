×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
×
The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: [email protected]
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE

Amoth: How Kenya loses 5,000 mothers to preventable childbirth failures

Health & Science
 By David Njaaga | 8h ago | 2 min read
 At least 5,000 mothers die annually in Kenya due to pregnancy-related complications, as experts push for urgent action to improve maternal and newborn care. [File,Standard]

Kenya loses 5,000 mothers annually to pregnancy-related complications that are entirely preventable, Health Director-General Patrick Amoth has revealed.

Speaking on Monday at the International Maternal and Newborn Health Conference (IMNHC) 2026 in Nairobi, Amoth said the country's maternal mortality ratio stands at 355 deaths per 100,000 live births.

Post-partum haemorrhage accounts for 37 per cent of all maternal deaths, followed by eclampsia at 22 per cent and sepsis at 12 per cent.

"Women are dying because societies are yet to decide that their lives are worth saving," said Amoth.

He added that despite available medical tools and scientific knowledge, mothers continue to die from preventable causes.

Only 37 per cent of health facilities meet the full basic emergency obstetric and newborn care criteria, underlining the scale of the crisis.

Kenya requires at least 138 million US dollars to scale up newborn care, an investment projected to save 47,000 newborn lives between 2026 and 2030.

The funding is also expected to avert 4,600 maternal deaths and 11,000 stillbirths over the same period.

Twenty-six of the country's 47 counties account for all maternal mortalities, Amoth noted, pointing to deep geographic disparities in access to care.

Other leading causes of maternal death include antepartum haemorrhage at nine per cent, unanticipated pregnancy complications at eight per cent, abortion at five per cent, ruptured uterus at four per cent, obstructed labour at three per cent and ectopic pregnancy at two per cent.

The IMNHC, a premier global forum on maternal and newborn health, brought together 1,800 participants from over 100 countries, including 40 official country delegations, to assess gains in expanding maternal and newborn care while confronting persistent gaps in quality, access and equity.

Related Topics


.

Popular this week

Previous article
Amoth: How Kenya loses 5,000 mothers to preventable childbirth failures
Amoth: How Kenya loses 5,000 mothers to preventable childbirth failures
Next article
Sh6.8b programme to help reduce maternal, infant deaths
Sh6.8b programme to help reduce maternal, infant deaths
.

Similar Articles

Epilepsy silently affects two million Kenyans as stigma blocks treatment
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-23 00:00:00
Epilepsy silently affects two million Kenyans as stigma blocks treatment
Kenya in race to join India and China in adoption of traditional medicine
By Stephen Rutto 2026-03-23 00:00:00
Kenya in race to join India and China in adoption of traditional medicine
UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34: official
By AFP 2026-03-21 16:04:46
UK meningitis outbreak cases rise to 34: official
.

Latest Articles

Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
Premium
Why fines alone cannot stop big tech from behaving badly
Tech & Innovation
By The Conversation
2026-03-23 16:18:40
Amoth: How Kenya loses 5,000 mothers to preventable childbirth failures
Health & Science
By David Njaaga
2026-03-23 10:18:39
Premium
Sh6.8b programme to help reduce maternal, infant deaths
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
2026-03-23 07:55:00
Premium
Fight against TB will not be won by healthcare workers alone
Health Opinion
By James Marcomic And Jeremiah Okari
2026-03-23 06:00:00
.

Recommended Articles

>Experts warn of rising TB infections among adolescents in Kenya
By Mercy Kahenda 2026-03-21 15:00:00
Experts warn of rising TB infections among adolescents in Kenya
>Cataracts: Key drivers of Kenya's blindness crisis
By Juliet Omelo 2026-03-20 09:45:50
Cataracts: Key drivers of Kenya's blindness crisis
>Preventable deaths persist as 15 mothers, 92 newborns die daily
By Juliet Omelo 2026-03-20 08:41:44
Preventable deaths persist as 15 mothers, 92 newborns die daily
>Redefining justice for the mentally ill offenders
By Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya 2026-03-19 21:44:21
Redefining justice for the mentally ill offenders
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

DIGGER JOBS

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join @standardjobs telegram channel
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved