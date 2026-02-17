Acute condom shortage linked to donor cuts, raising sex risk fears

Shortage of condoms risks unprotected sex amid increased HIV infections in the country. [Courtesy]

There are growing fears of a rise in HIV and other sexually transmitted infections as the country runs out of condoms.

Individuals, particularly sex workers who are at high risk of being infected with the virus, are now forced to purchase the commodity, which is selling at exorbitant prices.