The Standard Group Plc
Premium

Acute condom shortage linked to donor cuts, raising sex risk fears

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 1h ago | 3 min read
 Shortage of condoms risks unprotected sex amid increased HIV infections in the country. [Courtesy]

There are growing fears of a rise in HIV and other sexually transmitted infections as the country runs out of condoms.

Shortage of condoms risks unprotected sex amid increased HIV infections in the country.

Individuals, particularly sex workers who are at high risk of being infected with the virus, are now forced to purchase the commodity, which is selling at exorbitant prices.

© 2026. The Standard Group PLC.