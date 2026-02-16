Inside prescription by assumption fueling drug resistance

Once-manageable infections are becoming increasingly difficult to treat as medicines lose their effectiveness. [Courtesy]

Drug resistance, driven by the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, is fast becoming one of Kenya’s most pressing health threats, with consequences that extend across Africa.

In hospitals and communities across the country, once-manageable infections are becoming increasingly difficult to treat as medicines lose their effectiveness.

These include Escherichia coli (E. coli, a bacterium that commonly causes diarrhoea and urinary tract infections); Salmonella (which causes typhoid fever and food poisoning); malaria; leishmaniasis (a parasitic disease spread by sandflies); and Candida (a fungal infection often affecting the mouth or genitals).