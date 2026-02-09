Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal

When a woman loses one or both breasts, it is rarely by choice. Most often, it is the result of illness, medical necessity or trauma, moments where survival takes precedence over everything else.
Globally, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).
Facts First
Unlock bold, fearless reporting, exclusive stories, investigations, and in-depth analysis with The Standard INSiDER subscription.
Already have an account? Login