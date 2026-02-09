Exploring prosthetics, reconstruction and other options after breast removal

Silicone breast prosthesis which are fit into a special brassiere for women who have had their breast removed due to breast cancer on display at Meru Hospice on March 4, 2019. [File, Standard]

When a woman loses one or both breasts, it is rarely by choice. Most often, it is the result of illness, medical necessity or trauma, moments where survival takes precedence over everything else.

Globally, breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC).