SHA denies jobs bias as ex-NHIF staff still waiting for deployment

Former NHIF staff were among employees seconded to SHA following the repeal of NHIF, but were later handed over to the public service. [File, Standard]

The hiring of staff for the new health scheme has been rocked by wrangles, with at least 200 former employees of the defunct National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) currently stuck at the Public Service Commission (PSC) awaiting deployment.

The former NHIF staff were among employees seconded to Social Health Authority (SHA) following the repeal of NHIF, but were later handed over to the public service as the authority embarked on fresh recruitment.

Insiders and affected staff allege that the ongoing recruitment process has been marred by nepotism and ethnic bias, with some communities allegedly enjoying an upper hand, contrary to the Constitution and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.