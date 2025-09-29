×
How 'Roaming Blood' initiative seeks to rescue of rural mothers

Health & Science
 By Mercy Kahenda | 5h ago | 2 min read
 

Volunteers donate blood at blood donation satellite at Pumwani Maternity Hospital, on September 13, 2025. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

Prof Julius Ogeng’o of the University of Nairobi says research has identified blood as a major problem in Kenya, resulting in many deaths.

To curb the deaths, postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) initiative has been adopted, conducted in five stages, namely advocacy and community awareness, research evidence and upscaling, health systems innovation and data strengthening.

The research gave birth to Rural Outreach and Mobilisation networking (Roaming blood), circus by Kenya Obstetrics and Gynaecologist Society and Midwives Association of Kenya to help mobilise blood to end PPH.

The initiative entails focusing on women in rural communities because they’re marginalised. 

“Women who suffer adverse effects of PPH are those in rural communities. The big scheme is aimed at registering and network donors. It will create a system like Uber, where it will select nearest donor and tell them to link up for donation. It will as well link up ambulances and health personnel to ferry blood to nearest hospital,” says the researcher.

Piloting of the technology was done at Pumwani Maternity Hospital because of its high volume of deliveries and its location in informal settlement.

Additionally, sensitisation is underway to woo students as potential blood donors.

The technology will link hospitals, dispensary and all healthcare institutions and health providers and those involved in blood chain distribution.

“All hospitals who subscribe to the network will be able to reach out just by a click of a button to get blood, saving patients,” says Prof Ogeng’o.

The technology is expected to be rolled out soon.

Scaling will prioritise hot spot counties among them Turkana, Migori, Siaya, Marsabit, Garrisa and Isiolo. 

© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved