Kenya marks World Contraception Day with call for greater investment in family planning

Health & Science
 By Juliet Omelo | 1d ago | 2 min read
 Kenya marks World Contraception Day with call for greater investment in family planning. [File, Standard]

On Friday, September 26, Kenya joined the global community in commemorating World Contraception Day (WCD) 2025, observed under the theme “A Choice for All – Agency, Intention and Access.”

The national event, held in Makueni County, brought together government officials, health partners, and communities to highlight the life-saving role of family planning.

The annual commemoration aimed to raise awareness on the importance of contraception in preventing unintended pregnancies, reducing maternal deaths, and enabling women and youth to make informed reproductive health choices.

Marie Stopes Kenya (MSK), the country’s leading provider of reproductive health services, played a central role in the day’s activities.

Through its nationwide network of clinics, outreach programs, and partnerships with county governments, MSK continues to expand access to affordable and quality family planning services.

For over a decade, Marie Stopes Kenya has provided specialized sexual and reproductive health services nationwide, reaching thousands of women and families with dignified, client-centered care.

Dr Walter Obita, Country Director of Marie Stopes Kenya, underscored the organization’s commitment to reproductive health equity.

“This day is a reminder that every woman and every family deserves the power to decide freely about their future,” he said.

“At Marie Stopes Kenya, we remain committed to ensuring contraceptive choices are available, accessible, and affordable for all,” he added.

As Kenya marks the occasion, stakeholders have called for stronger collaboration between the government and partners, increased investment in reproductive health, and greater community awareness to ensure every Kenyan can exercise their right to reproductive choice.

