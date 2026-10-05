Medicine matters: How to store, read, and use your drugs safely

Most Kenyans rely on medicines every day, whether for chronic conditions like
hypertension and diabetes, or for short-term relief from pain, fever, or coughs. Yet, a surprising number of people don’t use their medicines as safely as they should. Simple habits like proper storage, reading labels carefully, and following prescribed instructions can make a huge difference in effectiveness and safety.
Store Medicines Safely
Facts First
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