Revealed: Kemsa rot, blame game

Consignment at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority. [File, Standard]

The procurement mess at Kenya Medical Supplies Authority got thicker on Tuesday when sacked and suspended government officials spoke for the first time, passing the buck between each other and agencies.

In a game of musical chairs, each of the officials who appeared before a Senate committee probing the Sh3.7 billion mosquito nets scam spoke from both sides of their mouths.

Neither sacked Public Health PS Josephine Mburu nor fired board chair Daniel Rono, or suspended CEO Terry Ramadhani came close to owning up to irregularities leading to the cancellation of tender by the Global Fund.

Dr Mburu, first of top government official in Kenya Kwanza administration to be fired, and former chair Rono said they came into office and found the tender underway, having begun in July. Mburu was sworn into office in December while Rono came in February.

Mburu said on February 21, she was notified by a staff from the health department about an omission on specification of the nets in a newspaper advert. She then wrote to Ms Ramadhani to rectify the specification, adding that her role ended when she raised the concern over the omission.

"I was not involved in the process, the process had started, and I was told the new government (Kenya Kwanza) had to continue with the process. I believe the staff advised properly," Mburu told the committee, chaired by Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago.

Mburu said Kemsa operations are overseen by Medical Services then overseen by PS Peter Tum, and not the Public Health Department which she was in charge of, when the scandal was reported. Tum has since been transferred to the Ministry of Sports in the same position.

"I cannot discuss the board of Kemsa or its operations because it was not in my ministry," Mburu said.

She however admitted to nominating two people from the ministry to the committee in charge of the tendering process, saying this was the closest she got involved.

Ex-Public Health PS Josephine Mburu. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

"The only thing l changed was the removal of two people from the tendering committee by adding two people from my office," said Mburu. She said the pair were to help her understand clearly the tendering process regarding the nets.

On his part, Rono maintained his innocence saying he learnt about the cancellation of the Sh3.7 billion tender while undergoing an induction meeting in Naivasha. He said he first met the Global Fund team, during a meeting where Kemsa management was being taken through the document for cancellations of the tender.

"I was technically green in the matter. I got the tendering process ongoing when I got into office as the new chair of Kemsa. The board was not in control of the particular tender, and we never sat to deliberate on the tender," he said.

Rono who had been in office for only three months, said despite Kenya losing the contract, Kemsa requested the donor to give Kenya the job of warehousing and distribution of the mosquito nets, having missed out on the tendering process.

Ramadhani maintained that Global Fund is yet to give finer details on what led to the cancellation of the tender. She said changes on the specifications of the mosquito nets were not the main reason why Kenya lost the tender to an international supplier - Wambo.org.

She explained that the first meeting between the authority and the donor was to review Global Fund's report on the tendering process, which had poked holes in some inconsistencies of the tendering process.

"We met Global Fund over cancellation, but we did not understand the issues raised. We followed the Global Fund procedure, and I do not know why it was cancelled. Reasons given by Global Fund do not hold water," added the suspended CEO.

A second meeting which was to be held with the donor failed to kick off as it was the same week which the management of Kemsa was suspended by President William Ruto.

Ramadhani clarified that Kemsa's request to re-advertise and carry out the tender afresh was rejected, as the donor cited urgency of the distribution of the mosquito nets, in fighting malaria.

Ex-KEMSA board chair Daniel Rono. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

"Due to urgency in distribution of the nets, they sought another supplier. There was no time for extension, and we agreed that they buy the nets," she said.

She added that during the first meeting, Global Fund clarified to the authority why they cancelled the two biders that had been presented by Kemsa. She said the only issue that the Fund had with biders was pagination.

“We differed with Global Fund but since they raised issues on time constraints, we could not urge much,” said the suspended CEO.

However, Ramadhani maintained that the tendering process conducted by Kemsa for the mosquito nets was above board, adding that they followed the same procedure they have done in the past, with the donor.

She said that despite the letter written to her by the former PS Mburu, indicating the omission of specifications of the nets, Global Fund had only approved pyrethroid nets, and not PBO- insecticide nets.

The specifications had been suggested as one of the omissions which was noticed by a staff in the department of health, as mentioned by Mburu during the probe.

She said she was not aware as to whether specifications of the nets had changed as per the requirement of the donor. She said they also informed The National Treasury of the intention to extend the tendering process after Mburu's letter.

As to whether Kenya lost any funds due to cancellation of the tender, Ramadhani admitted that Kenya lost approximately Sh70 million.