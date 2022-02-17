82,954 vaccinated against Covid-19 in 24 hours

A healthcare worker vaccinates an elderly woman during the Launch of Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Drive at Dagoretti Deputy County Commissioner’s Office. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A total of 82,954 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Kenya in the last 24 hours. This brings the number of those who have taken the jab to 15.9 million.

Of this, 7.25 million have been fully vaccinated while 7.59 million are partially inoculated.

In the same 24 hours, 69 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 6,352; a positivity rate of 1.1 per cent.

The total number of confirmed positive cases are now 322,614 and cumulative tests conducted so far are 3,316,646.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 19 patients have recovered; 12 of them from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 7 are from the various health facilities countrywide.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 302,937.

No deaths were reported, hence, the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,633.

A total of 139 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 618 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

3 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 24 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).