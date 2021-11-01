× Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Health Magazine TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Account
Login
Health
Reproductive Health
Nutrition & Wellness
Children
Men
Mental Health
Health & Science
COVID-19
The Standard
Home
National
HEALTH
Business
World
Health & Science
Lifestyle
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Fact Check
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
menu search
Standard Logo
Home / Health & Science

Promiscuity: Nairobi girls take the biscuit

HEALTH & SCIENCEBy BELDEEN WALIAULA | Mon,Nov 15 2021 08:30:00 EAT
By BELDEEN WALIAULA | Mon,Nov 15 2021 08:30:00 EAT

 

Two pregnant teenagers during an interview with The Standard. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

One in every ten girls in Kenya between 15 and 19 years is either pregnant or already a mother, making the country among those with the highest teenage pregnancy rates in sub-Saharan Africa.

Nairobi contributed 6.4 per cent followed by Kakamega, Narok, Meru, Bungoma, and Nakuru. Nationally 22 per cent of all first Antenatal were among adolescents aged 10 to 19 years.

These pregnancies are now associated with new HIV infections and sexually transmitted diseases. Adolescent pregnancy is also a hindrance to development as it impedes girls’ ability to contribute to national development.

Gender-based violence has also been linked with the high rate of teenage pregnancies and other psychosocial problems among adolescents. 

The prevalence of teenage pregnancies currently stands at 18 per cent, with Nairobi County leading the pack, followed by Homabay, Kajiado, Mandera and Bomet. 

Nine counties contributed to 56 per cent or 20,803 of the total teenage pregnancies among adolescents aged 10-14 years between January 2020 to September 2021.

ALSO READ

 President Uhuru opens Kibra Level 3 Hospital

 Gen Badi calls for more oxygen supply to boost fight against Covid-19

Dr Ruth Masha, chief executive at National Aids Control Council says causes of teenage pregnancies are multifaceted, with major drivers being poverty, cultural and religious practices, parental negligence, and inadequate implementation of policies that protect children.

“It’s an issue of inequality,” she says. You will not find a teenage pregnant child in a home where they have, you are likely to find them in homes of those who do not have.”

The year 2018 recorded the highest number of teenage pregnancies in Kenya’s history at 427,135 cases.

Dr Ahmed Sheikh- Director The National Council for Population and Development (NCPD) says “the rate of teenage pregnancies has remained the same since 2018, with those with unmet contraception needs among adolescents standing at 23 per cent. The maternal mortality ratio is also twice as high in women aged 15 to 19 years compared to those between 20 and 30 years.”

Dr Masha says last year Kenya reported about 42,000 HIV infections and around 32,000 in 2021” meaning Kenya missed the target on HIV prevention yet we can’t end Aids in Kenya if we don’t talk about the young people.”

Adolescent pregnancies lead to gender-based violence with 20 per cent of women aged 15 to 64 years reporting cases of physical and sexual violence, according to Kenya Population-based HIV Impact Assessment, KENPHIA in 2018.

Teenage pregnancies are an indication that the rights of children are violated, which is contrary to the Constitution and thus “we should allow our girls to be girls and not mothers,” concludes Dr Masha.

Monthly trend analysis of the teenagers who sought antenatal care increased by 15 per cent from March 2021 for both adolescents aged 10 to 14 years and 15 to 19 years.

Related Topics
Promiscuity Teenage Pregnancies Nairobi

Share this story
Village maternity centre eases mothers' agony
At least 65 per cent of women deliver in health facilities, with maternal mortality at 691 per 100,000 live births.
COP26 climate talks: Bridge too near yet too far to cross
Negotiations on climate action in Glasgow, Scotland may end up being little more than a series of broken promises, urgency without action or hot air.

LATEST STORIES

Teens to get Covid-19 jabs as Kenya yet to hit target
Teens to get Covid-19 jabs as Kenya yet to hit target

Health & Science

By MERCY KAHENDA

.
RECOMMENDED
Teens to get Covid-19 jabs as Kenya yet to hit target

By MERCY KAHENDA | 1d ago

Teens to get Covid-19 jabs as Kenya yet to hit target
‘No signs of Covid’ in East Africa before March 2020

By MACTILDA MBENYWE | 2d ago

‘No signs of Covid’ in East Africa before March 2020
Rural Siaya keener on Covid jabs than urban Kibra

By MERCY KAHENDA | 2d ago

Rural Siaya keener on Covid jabs than urban Kibra
Have a headache? Take water and rest

By ROSE MUKONYO | 2d ago

Have a headache? Take water and rest
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

facebooktwitterinstagramlinkedinyoutube

Digital News

The Nairobian

Entertainment

Eve Woman

Farmkenya

Sports

Travelog

Enterprise

Tv stations

Radio stations

©2021 The Standard Group PLC